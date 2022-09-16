TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY), which is $10.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.07 after opening rate of $10.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.07 before closing at $10.07.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, TLGY Acquisition Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TLGYU, TLGY and TLGYW) (the “Company” or “TLGY”), a blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TLGY Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -4.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.67 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942089 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY) recorded performance in the market was 2.76%, having the revenues showcasing 0.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 289.81M.

Analysts verdict on TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TLGY Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.99, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, TLGY Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +1.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TLGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TLGY Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TLGY Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.76%. The shares increased approximately by 0.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.90% during last recorded quarter.