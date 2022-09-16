Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). It is currently valued at $1.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.15, after setting-off with the price of $1.04. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.99.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Jupiter Wellness Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair, skin, and sexual health, announced today that it has published a shareholder letter and company update detailing recent progress and their renewed focus on science-backed product development. You can read further details here

Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 07/29/22.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) full year performance was -33.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -53.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $2.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574006 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 17.98%, having the revenues showcasing 52.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.63M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7833, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of -7.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,963 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jupiter Wellness Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.57%, alongside a downfall of -33.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.62% during last recorded quarter.