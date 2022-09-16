Do Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) beta value of 2.22 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). It is currently valued at $1.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.25, after setting-off with the price of $1.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.20.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, TASEKO MINES: EPA ISSUES DRAFT PERMIT FOR FLORENCE COPPER PROJECT. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has publicly issued a draft Underground Injection Control (“UIC”) permit for its Florence Copper Project. The EPA has stated that the public comment period for the draft federal permit will last 45 days, ending on September 29, with a virtual public hearing to be held on September 15. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4092 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8900 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was -40.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -51.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $2.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 819678 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was -41.46%, having the revenues showcasing -13.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 318.34M, as it employees total of 207 workers.

The Analysts eye on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2817, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of -40.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,824,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.43.

Technical rundown of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Taseko Mines Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.59%, alongside a downfall of -40.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.67% during last recorded quarter.