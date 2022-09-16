Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK). It is currently valued at $97.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $97.94, after setting-off with the price of $96.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $96.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $97.22.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, CROWN’S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT EMPHASIZES FORWARD MOMENTUM TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30 GOALS. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report to share progress against its dedicated Twentyby30 sustainability strategy and other key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements during fiscal years 2019 through 2021. Launched in 2020, Crown’s comprehensive Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, all set against a 2019 baseline. The program includes five distinct pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise – which are supported by the Company’s robust governance and ethics principles and practices. You can read further details here

Crown Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.42 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $85.85 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) full year performance was -10.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crown Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.85 and $130.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2221594 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) recorded performance in the market was -11.91%, having the revenues showcasing 1.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.62B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crown Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.33, with a change in the price was noted -21.92. In a similar fashion, Crown Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -18.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,247,890 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCK is recording 3.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.69%, alongside a downfall of -10.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.68% during last recorded quarter.