Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) was valued at $77.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $77.76 while reaching the peak value of $77.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $76.315. The stock current value is $77.04.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Church & Dwight to Acquire Hero, creator of the Mighty Patch® Brand for $630 million. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Hero Mighty Patch® brand (Hero) and other acne treatment products for $630 million, consisting of cash and Church & Dwight restricted stock. Mighty Patch® is the #2 brand in the acne category in the United States and the #1 patch brand in acne. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter. You can read further details here

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.28 on 04/27/22, with the lowest value was $76.32 for the same time period, recorded on 09/15/22.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) full year performance was -7.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares are logging -26.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $77.17 and $105.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1865356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) recorded performance in the market was -24.84%, having the revenues showcasing -5.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.56B, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 90.19, with a change in the price was noted -25.75. In a similar fashion, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. posted a movement of -25.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,525,915 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHD is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical rundown of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Raw Stochastic average of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.65%, alongside a downfall of -7.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.47% during last recorded quarter.