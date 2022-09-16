Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 162.84K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT), which is $37.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.95 after opening rate of $37.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.66 before closing at $37.67.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2022. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) (“Chunghwa” or “the Company”) today reported its un-audited operating results for the second quarter of 2022. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards (“T-IFRSs”) on a consolidated basis. You can read further details here

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.87 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $37.40 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/22.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) full year performance was -6.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. shares are logging -18.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.66 and $45.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 636182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) recorded performance in the market was -10.76%, having the revenues showcasing -10.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.86B, as it employees total of 20341 workers.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.42, with a change in the price was noted -7.14. In a similar fashion, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -15.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,799 in trading volumes.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.33%, alongside a downfall of -6.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.65% during last recorded quarter.