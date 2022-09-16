Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) was valued at $8.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.03 while reaching the peak value of $8.585 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.03. The stock current value is $8.44.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Non-Dilutive Royalty Financing with OrbiMed for Up to $250 Million. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that translates the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it has entered into a non-dilutive royalty financing agreement with OrbiMed for up to $250 million. Proceeds from the agreement will strengthen Adaptive’s balance sheet, which stood at over $450 million in cash and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of 2022, and provide the Company with additional capital to support its growth trajectory and path to profitability. You can read further details here

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.92 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.95 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) full year performance was -76.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are logging -78.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.95 and $39.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1126630 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) recorded performance in the market was -69.92%, having the revenues showcasing 18.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 858 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted a movement of -8.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,592,838 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.05%, alongside a downfall of -76.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.04% during last recorded quarter.