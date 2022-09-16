A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX). It is currently valued at $15.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.85, after setting-off with the price of $15.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.84.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Release of 2021 Schedule K-3s. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership”) has announced that the Partnership’s 2021 Schedule K-3s, reflecting items of international tax relevance for each unitholder, are now available on its website, http://www.shellmidstreampartners.com. Unitholders requiring this information may access their respective Schedule K-3 via a link on the “Tax Information” page, or use the following direct link: https://www.partnerdatalink.com/Shell.A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific tax reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.If a unitholder is unable to access their Schedule K-3 online, unitholders may contact ShellK1Help@deloitte.com or call toll-free 1-855-288-4071. You can read further details here

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.08 on 07/28/22, with the lowest value was $11.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) full year performance was 38.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares are logging -1.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.76 and $16.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1882980 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) recorded performance in the market was 37.50%, having the revenues showcasing 14.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.22B.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.75, with a change in the price was noted +1.67. In a similar fashion, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted a movement of +11.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,852,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLX is recording 4.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.76.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.63%, alongside a boost of 38.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.62% during last recorded quarter.