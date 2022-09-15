UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) was valued at $513.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $514.00 while reaching the peak value of $515.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $506.10. The stock current value is $509.77.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 14, 2022, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 28 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 3835647. You can read further details here

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $553.29 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $445.73 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) full year performance was 23.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares are logging -7.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $383.12 and $553.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2647679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) recorded performance in the market was 1.52%, having the revenues showcasing 10.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 470.63B, as it employees total of 350000 workers.

Specialists analysis on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 511.58, with a change in the price was noted -27.67. In a similar fashion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted a movement of -5.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,977,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNH is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.38%, alongside a boost of 23.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.40% during last recorded quarter.