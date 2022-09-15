The countdown is on: Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is priced at $4.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.85 and reached a high price of $4.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.84. The stock touched a low price of $3.78.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Vacasa to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT. You can read further details here

Vacasa Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) full year performance was -59.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vacasa Inc. shares are logging -63.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3941894 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) recorded performance in the market was -51.20%, having the revenues showcasing 53.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.05, with a change in the price was noted -3.42. In a similar fashion, Vacasa Inc. posted a movement of -45.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,203,831 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VCSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Raw Stochastic average of Vacasa Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Vacasa Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.25%, alongside a downfall of -59.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.21% during last recorded quarter.