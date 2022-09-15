The clock is ticking: Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

At the end of the latest market close, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) was valued at $0.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2657 while reaching the peak value of $0.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.26. The stock current value is $0.33.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Aladdin Technology Group and Secoo Group reached a strategic cooperation with up to 1.3 billion RMB to boost the global innovation and development of Secoo. Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it has established in-depth strategic cooperation with Aladdin Legend Technology Co., Ltd., and will strategically cooperate with Secoo Group in three steps, with an investment amount of up to 1.3 billion RMB. Aladdin Technology Group committed to investment in and development of innovative businesses in the fields of community economy and industrial Internet. The two companies will jointly explore business opportunities in luxury shopping and value-added services, tapping into community economy meanwhile providing support for a fast-growing portfolio of China’s domestic brands, with Aladdin Technology contributing its capital, talent and technological strengths and Secoo leveraging its resources and expertise in high-end fashion supply chain and sales channels. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2012 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -84.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -80.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3790400 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -45.83%, having the revenues showcasing 9.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.55M, as it employees total of 509 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2702, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of +6.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 331,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical breakdown of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Secoo Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.24%, alongside a downfall of -84.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.80% during last recorded quarter.