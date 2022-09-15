Take note of this Trade Activity: FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is priced at $35.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.85 and reached a high price of $35.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.14. The stock touched a low price of $33.80.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Flex LNG – Mandatory notification pf trade by primary insiders. Hamilton, Bermuda September 12, 2022. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.99 on 08/24/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 118.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -3.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.61 and $36.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 52.29%, having the revenues showcasing 43.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.69, with a change in the price was noted +7.78. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +28.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 586,216 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.15%, alongside a boost of 118.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.55% during last recorded quarter.