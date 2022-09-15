Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN). It is currently valued at $7.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.12, after setting-off with the price of $8.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.61.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Forward Purchase Agreement and Amended Backstop Agreements. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (“DWIN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered into a Forward Share Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Meteora Capital Partners or its affiliates (collectively, “Meteora”) pursuant to which Meteora (i) has committed to owning, as of the date (the “BC Closing Date”) of consummation of DWIN’s previously announced business combination with FOXO Technologies Inc. (the “Business Combination” and “FOXO”), a certain number of shares of DWIN Class A common stock (“Public Shares”), and (ii) may purchase up to an additional number of Public Shares from other holders of Public Shares, which shares in the aggregate may be up to a maximum of 3,000,000 shares (the “Meteora Shares”). The Meteora Shares are subject to an agreement between the Company and Meteora in effect for a period of up to fifteen (15) months after the BC Closing Date. Pursuant to such arrangement, Meteora has the right to sell the Meteora Shares in the open market and, at the end of the term of the Meteora agreement, or upon an accelerated maturity date (applicable upon the occurrence of certain events, including based on a the trading price per share of the Class A common stock of the combined company after the Business Combination (the “Combined Company”)), to require the Combined Company to purchase any Meteora Shares held by Meteora as of the fifteen (15) month anniversary of the BC Closing Date at a price equal to the redemption price per Public Share at the Closing of the Business Combination(the “Redemption Price”). You can read further details here

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.50 for the same time period, recorded on 09/14/22.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) full year performance was -20.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -29.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.61 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1837461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) recorded performance in the market was -21.19%, having the revenues showcasing -21.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.43M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.98, with a change in the price was noted -2.16. In a similar fashion, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -21.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 105,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWIN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.35%, alongside a downfall of -20.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by -22.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.99% during last recorded quarter.