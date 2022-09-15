Recent Change of 2.66% in the Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE). It is currently valued at $0.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.8131, after setting-off with the price of $0.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.7505 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.79.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, Cryptyde enters into definitive agreement to acquire Forever 8 Fund, LLC, a fintech company, to drive revenue and power future of Web3. Forever 8 Fund, LLC is an established e-commerce finance player that has seen consistent growth over the past 18 months. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cryptyde Inc. shares are logging -95.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $18.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4455645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) recorded performance in the market was -94.78%, having the revenues showcasing -90.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.02M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cryptyde Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYDE is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.89.

Technical breakdown of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cryptyde Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cryptyde Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.78%. The shares increased approximately by 2.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -90.77% during last recorded quarter.