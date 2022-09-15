Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) was valued at $1.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.95 while reaching the peak value of $2.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.91. The stock current value is $2.10.Recently in News on August 17, 2022, Quotient Unveils Multi-Touch Attribution to Drive Digital Out-of-Home Investment Among Ad Buyers. Sophisticated media measurement enables visibility into DOOH’s contribution to omnichannel campaign performance. You can read further details here

Quotient Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.9200 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/06/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) full year performance was -66.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Technology Inc. shares are logging -73.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.68 and $7.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1747911 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) recorded performance in the market was -71.70%, having the revenues showcasing -42.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 187.57M, as it employees total of 1162 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quotient Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3700, with a change in the price was noted -3.84. In a similar fashion, Quotient Technology Inc. posted a movement of -64.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,076,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QUOT is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quotient Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.59%, alongside a downfall of -66.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.62% during last recorded quarter.