ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), which is $9.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.43 after opening rate of $8.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.82 before closing at $8.73.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, ProPetro Announces Divestiture of Coiled Tubing Assets. ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that STEP Energy Services (USA) Ltd., a subsidiary of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) (TSX: STEP) has acquired ProPetro’s Coiled Tubing assets, which were used for services including frac plug mill-out, wellbore clean-out, tubing-conveyed perforating and nitrogen pumping. ProPetro elected to receive consideration in the form of cash and shares in STEP, reflecting ProPetro’s confidence in STEP’s ability to grow the business and create value. You can read further details here

ProPetro Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.92 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $7.93 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/22.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) full year performance was 19.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are logging -44.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.08 and $16.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1340365 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) recorded performance in the market was 15.06%, having the revenues showcasing -27.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 951.57M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

The Analysts eye on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the ProPetro Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.81, with a change in the price was noted -6.00. In a similar fashion, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted a movement of -39.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,366,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUMP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.62%.

Considering, the past performance of ProPetro Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.81%, alongside a boost of 19.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.41% during last recorded quarter.