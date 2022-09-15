Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Unum Group (UNM)

At the end of the latest market close, Unum Group (UNM) was valued at $39.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.84 while reaching the peak value of $40.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.24. The stock current value is $40.15.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, Unum Group to present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Unum Group’s (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with Unum EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the 2022 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. You can read further details here

Unum Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.39 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $24.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Unum Group (UNM) full year performance was 53.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unum Group shares are logging -0.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.25 and $40.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2694092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unum Group (UNM) recorded performance in the market was 63.41%, having the revenues showcasing 18.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.87B, as it employees total of 10100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Unum Group (UNM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.13, with a change in the price was noted +6.14. In a similar fashion, Unum Group posted a movement of +18.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,961,079 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNM is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Trends and Technical analysis: Unum Group (UNM)

Raw Stochastic average of Unum Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.53%, alongside a boost of 53.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.82% during last recorded quarter.