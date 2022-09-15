Market data suggests positive returns on FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FREYR Battery (FREY), which is $14.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.58 after opening rate of $13.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.80 before closing at $13.57.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, FREYR Battery Selects Mpac Group to Deliver Cell Manufacturing Equipment for Giga Arctic. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has awarded an agreement to U.K.-based Mpac Group (“Mpac”), featuring its Lambert product line for automated casting and unit cell assembly equipment for its planned battery cell production facilities in Norway. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.92 on 09/15/22, with the lowest value was $6.42 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 47.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging 0.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.42 and $14.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1876738 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 21.38%, having the revenues showcasing 93.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.53B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FREYR Battery (FREY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.34, with a change in the price was noted +4.78. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +50.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,329,628 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FREYR Battery, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.78%, alongside a boost of 47.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.58% during last recorded quarter.