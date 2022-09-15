Here is why Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.40%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marriott International Inc. (MAR), which is $164.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $162.68 after opening rate of $158.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $156.645 before closing at $162.54.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, The Tampa EDITION Sets a New Standard of Sophisticated Luxury in Tampa and the World. FILMS: EDITION Introduces TampaThe Urban Renaissance The Wellness Pioneer The Progressive Scene. You can read further details here

Marriott International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $195.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $131.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) full year performance was 14.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marriott International Inc. shares are logging -16.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $131.01 and $195.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 699173 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) recorded performance in the market was -1.63%, having the revenues showcasing 6.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.30B, as it employees total of 120000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 158.02, with a change in the price was noted -15.22. In a similar fashion, Marriott International Inc. posted a movement of -8.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,205,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAR is recording 4.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.64.

Technical breakdown of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marriott International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.32%, alongside a boost of 14.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.78% during last recorded quarter.