Here is why Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) was valued at $6.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.15 while reaching the peak value of $8.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.15. The stock current value is $8.11.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Evolution Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results, Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter Fiscal 2023, and Announces $25 Million Share Repurchase Program. — Strong Cash Flow Generation Supports Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase Program –. You can read further details here

Evolution Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.27 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $4.81 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) full year performance was 75.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -0.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.41 and $8.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1276319 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) recorded performance in the market was 60.59%, having the revenues showcasing 22.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 259.52M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolution Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Evolution Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +15.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 206,383 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPM is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

Raw Stochastic average of Evolution Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.68%, alongside a boost of 75.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.32% during last recorded quarter.