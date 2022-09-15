Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). It is currently valued at $0.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.28, after setting-off with the price of $0.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.25.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Golden Minerals Provides Updates to Mexican Mining Properties in Advance of Precious Metals Summit. Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has today provided updates related to ongoing work at several of its Mexican gold-silver mining properties, in advance of the Company’s participation and presentation at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 13-16, 2022. You can read further details here

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6280 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2150 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/22.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was -45.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging -57.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $0.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 902834 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was -22.70%, having the revenues showcasing -25.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.73M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3435, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of -43.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 397,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Golden Minerals Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.00%, alongside a downfall of -45.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.00% during last recorded quarter.