Analysts Mean recommendation for Cactus Inc. (WHD) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Cactus Inc. (WHD) is priced at $45.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.79 and reached a high price of $45.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.53. The stock touched a low price of $42.76.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Cactus Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.18 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $34.85 for the same time period, recorded on 07/21/22.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) full year performance was 28.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cactus Inc. shares are logging -29.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.70 and $64.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 675113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cactus Inc. (WHD) recorded performance in the market was 18.44%, having the revenues showcasing 1.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.43B, as it employees total of 1037 workers.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cactus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.00, with a change in the price was noted -13.14. In a similar fashion, Cactus Inc. posted a movement of -22.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 524,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WHD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cactus Inc. (WHD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cactus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cactus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.35%, alongside a boost of 28.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.03% during last recorded quarter.