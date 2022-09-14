Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $1.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.28, after setting-off with the price of $1.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Tuya Smart Launches Its Latest Solutions that will support Matter for Global Customers. “Is there a way to simply use one app to control all of the smart devices in my home? I don’t want to have just one brand or download different apps to control multiple devices.” Up until now, this has been the common plight of many smart home users, constantly struggling with the inability to interconnect devices from different brands and ecosystems, across different protocols. You can read further details here

Tuya Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7000 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 09/13/22.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) full year performance was -88.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -89.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1238834 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -81.12%, having the revenues showcasing -61.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 651.18M, as it employees total of 3470 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1628, with a change in the price was noted -1.70. In a similar fashion, Tuya Inc. posted a movement of -59.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,343,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.36%, alongside a downfall of -88.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.06% during last recorded quarter.