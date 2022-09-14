Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), which is $0.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.285 after opening rate of $0.2685 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.26 before closing at $0.27.Recently in News on June 3, 2022, TOP Ships Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.2 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement. TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase approximately $7.2 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase common shares in a concurrent private placement. The combined effective purchase price for one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant to purchase one common share will be $0.50. You can read further details here

Top Ships Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.2350 for the same time period, recorded on 09/08/22.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) full year performance was -80.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Top Ships Inc. shares are logging -83.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1223153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) recorded performance in the market was -66.60%, having the revenues showcasing -39.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.60M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4700, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Top Ships Inc. posted a movement of -69.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 688,838 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Top Ships Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.92%, alongside a downfall of -80.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.53% during last recorded quarter.