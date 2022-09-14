Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was down -10.14%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), which is $8.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.045 after opening rate of $8.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.33 before closing at $9.37.

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.06 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was -35.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -63.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $23.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 652627 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was -31.54%, having the revenues showcasing 33.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 290.91M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.74, with a change in the price was noted -3.38. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of -28.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 767,933 in trading volumes.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.35%, alongside a downfall of -35.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.44% during last recorded quarter.