Recent Change of 6.37% in the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), which is $0.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.243 after opening rate of $0.219 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2085 before closing at $0.22.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, ThermoGenesis Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022. Details of Dr. Xu’s in-person presentation are as follows:. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 07/11/22.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was -90.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -90.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $2.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1057238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was -77.36%, having the revenues showcasing -29.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.02M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

The Analysts eye on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3057, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -62.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,925,792 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.02%.

Considering, the past performance of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.96%, alongside a downfall of -90.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.61% during last recorded quarter.