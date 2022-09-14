Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

At the end of the latest market close, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) was valued at $4.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.90 while reaching the peak value of $5.098 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.90. The stock current value is $5.05.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Completion of Sale and Leaseback Transactions of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has completed the previously announced sale and leaseback agreements with two unaffiliated Japanese third parties for the 2015-built Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v New Orleans, and the 2015-built Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v Santa Barbara. The Company’s gross proceeds are US$66.4 million (US$33.2 million each). As part of the agreements, the Company will bareboat charter-in the vessels for a period of eight years and have purchase options beginning at the end of the third year of their bareboat charter period. The charters of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara commenced on September 8, 2022 and September 12, 2022, respectively. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.89 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was -6.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -26.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565475 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 29.82%, having the revenues showcasing -1.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 422.38M, as it employees total of 819 workers.

Specialists analysis on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.27. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of -5.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,207,743 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.54%, alongside a downfall of -6.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.17% during last recorded quarter.