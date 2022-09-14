Nucor Corporation (NUE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.41

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is priced at $123.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $138.54 and reached a high price of $140.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $136.10. The stock touched a low price of $135.14.Recently in News on September 14, 2022, Nucor Announces Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2022 Earnings. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced guidance for its third quarter ending October 1, 2022. Nucor expects third quarter earnings to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per diluted share. Nucor reported net earnings of $9.67 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.28 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $88.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 24.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -34.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.50 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2071467 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 19.23%, having the revenues showcasing 21.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.09B, as it employees total of 28800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 128.83, with a change in the price was noted -51.52. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of -29.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,410,596 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.07%, alongside a boost of 24.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.23% during last recorded quarter.