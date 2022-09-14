Investors have a limited window left to buy Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which is $24.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.00 after opening rate of $23.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.60 before closing at $24.10.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Sponsor Funding of Initial Three-Month Extension and Further Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Additional Time to Complete its Initial Business Combination. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) (“Digital World” or the “Company”) today announced that its sponsor, ARC Global Investments II LLC (the “Sponsor”), has deposited an aggregate of $2,875,000 (representing an additional $0.10 per public share) into the Company’s trust account for the benefit of its valued public stockholders. This additional contribution enables the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination for an initial three-month extension from September 8, 2022 to December 8, 2022. This is the first of two three-month extensions available under the Company’s current governing documents. Such contribution effectively increases the pro rata portion of the funds available in the Company’s trust account in the event of the consummation of an initial business combination, liquidation, or other redemption event, from approximately $10.20 per share to approximately $10.30 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -86.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $175.00.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 633714 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -52.38%, having the revenues showcasing -35.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 907.60M.

Analysts verdict on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital World Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.85, with a change in the price was noted -21.42. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -46.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,580,085 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital World Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.38%. The shares increased approximately by 10.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.57% during last recorded quarter.