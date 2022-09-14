Here is why Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.12%

At the end of the latest market close, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) was valued at $1.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.28. The stock current value is $1.54.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Is Growing Awareness Of Good Oral Hygiene Driving Growth Of Electric Toothbrush Market?. By Margaret Jackson — Benzinga. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -60.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3608784 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was -28.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.02M.

The Analysts eye on Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Bruush Oral Care Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.37%. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.76% in the period of the last 30 days.