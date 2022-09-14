Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.164 while reaching the peak value of $0.1945 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.155. The stock current value is $0.17.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022. Viactiv® Product Line Contributes to Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History of Approximately $3.275 Million, Shows Significant Revenue Growth from Prior Quarter. You can read further details here

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7425 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was -86.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -91.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7756545 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was -74.19%, having the revenues showcasing 17.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.21M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1588, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -16.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,988,148 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.94%, alongside a downfall of -86.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.19% during last recorded quarter.