Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

At the end of the latest market close, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) was valued at $31.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.70 while reaching the peak value of $30.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.44. The stock current value is $30.48.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR SUBORDINATED NOTES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION INTO WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL SECURITIES. THE CASH OFFERS DISCUSSED BELOW ARE BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE. You can read further details here

HSBC Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.61 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $29.17 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) full year performance was 15.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HSBC Holdings plc shares are logging -21.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.31 and $38.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3358229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) recorded performance in the market was 1.09%, having the revenues showcasing -0.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.76B, as it employees total of 218866 workers.

Analysts verdict on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.83, with a change in the price was noted -4.49. In a similar fashion, HSBC Holdings plc posted a movement of -12.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,959,043 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSBC is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of HSBC Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of HSBC Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.24%, alongside a boost of 15.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.62% during last recorded quarter.