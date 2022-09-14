Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 777.38K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), which is $28.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.82 after opening rate of $26.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.332 before closing at $26.60.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare to Acquire Assets of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced entry into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Mint Medical Physician Staffing, LP (“Mint”) and Lotus Medical Staffing LLC (“Lotus”, and, together with Mint, “Sellers”). Mint is a locum tenens staffing agency dedicated to placing the most qualified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in temporary positions. Lotus is a locum tenens and permanent placement agency specializing in the placement of anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists. Both Sellers staff throughout the United States. You can read further details here

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.51 on 07/21/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 05/16/22.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) full year performance was 27.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -5.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1342442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) recorded performance in the market was -4.18%, having the revenues showcasing 51.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cross Country Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.73, with a change in the price was noted +8.50. In a similar fashion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +39.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 647,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCRN is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.40%, alongside a boost of 27.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.31% during last recorded quarter.