Centene Corporation (CNC): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centene Corporation (CNC), which is $86.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $92.17 after opening rate of $91.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $89.88 before closing at $90.03.Recently in News on September 9, 2022, Health Net Providing Special Assistance to Members Affected by Wildfires. Health Net Assisting Members in El Dorado, Placer and Riverside Counties During State of Emergency. You can read further details here

Centene Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.53 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $74.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Centene Corporation (CNC) full year performance was 43.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centene Corporation shares are logging -11.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.17 and $98.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2909064 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centene Corporation (CNC) recorded performance in the market was 9.26%, having the revenues showcasing 18.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.96B, as it employees total of 72500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Centene Corporation (CNC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.94, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Centene Corporation posted a movement of -0.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,904,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNC is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Centene Corporation (CNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Centene Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.76%, alongside a boost of 43.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.93% during last recorded quarter.