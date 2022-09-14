Boxed Inc. (BOXD): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Boxed Inc. (BOXD) was valued at $1.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.0483 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9282. The stock current value is $0.93.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference. Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today announced that the Company is participating in the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York. Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. You can read further details here

Boxed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9282 for the same time period, recorded on 09/13/22.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) full year performance was -90.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -94.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $17.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3894972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was -93.22%, having the revenues showcasing -42.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.41M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

The Analysts eye on Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Boxed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.2624, with a change in the price was noted -10.51. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of -91.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,987,998 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Boxed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.27%, alongside a downfall of -90.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.70% during last recorded quarter.