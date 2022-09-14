Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 864.06K

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is priced at $9.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.48 and reached a high price of $9.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.92. The stock touched a low price of $8.9411.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, ASHFORD TRUST DECLARES PREFERRED DIVIDENDS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (“Ashford Trust” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a dividend of $0.5281 per diluted share for the Company’s 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annual rate of $2.1125 per share, is payable on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.09 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $4.61 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) full year performance was -41.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares are logging -47.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.61 and $17.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658445 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) recorded performance in the market was -6.15%, having the revenues showcasing 50.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.74M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted a movement of +3.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,000,206 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.51%, alongside a downfall of -41.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.67% during last recorded quarter.