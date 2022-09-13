This is to seal it as Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) shares are up 27.20% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX). It is currently valued at $14.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.35, after setting-off with the price of $12.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.76.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Cardlytics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced that, on September 1, 2022, Cardlytics’ Board of Directors granted 1,345,261 restricted stock units of Cardlytics to Karim Temsamani, Cardlytics’ newly hired Chief Executive Officer. The foregoing restricted stock units were granted as a material inducement to employment with Cardlytics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Cardlytics 2022 Inducement Plan (the “2022 Inducement Plan”). You can read further details here

Cardlytics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.41 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $11.25 for the same time period, recorded on 09/08/22.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) full year performance was -84.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardlytics Inc. shares are logging -85.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.25 and $97.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) recorded performance in the market was -78.35%, having the revenues showcasing -43.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 443.75M, as it employees total of 710 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardlytics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.35, with a change in the price was noted -34.63. In a similar fashion, Cardlytics Inc. posted a movement of -70.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 640,316 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDLX is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical rundown of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardlytics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardlytics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.44%, alongside a downfall of -84.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.62% during last recorded quarter.