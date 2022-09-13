Take note of this Trade Activity: Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) is priced at $1.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $1.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $1.28.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Jeffs’ Brands Allocates up to $1 Million for the Launch of its Brands in Sweden and Belgium. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (the “Company”, Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today the launch of its stores and brands in Sweden and Belgium, after completing the required regulatory processes. To date, the Company has received Amazon’s approval for sale of its brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -59.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $3.30.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 688350 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was -50.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.12M.

Market experts do have their say about Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.37%.