Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), which is $0.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2597 after opening rate of $0.2507 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2441 before closing at $0.26.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, TYME Technologies, Inc. Announces Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger of Syros and Tyme. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) (“Tyme” or the “Company”), today announced that independent proxy advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) have recommended that Tyme stockholders vote “FOR” the previously announced merger of Tyme and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Syros”) and “FOR” all other matters to be voted upon at the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for September 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Tyme Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6980 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2187 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) full year performance was -75.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are logging -74.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2989859 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recorded performance in the market was -57.34%, having the revenues showcasing -5.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.05M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2866, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -13.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,053,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYME is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Tyme Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.69%, alongside a downfall of -75.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.72% during last recorded quarter.