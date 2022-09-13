Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is priced at $2.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.72 and reached a high price of $2.815, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.75. The stock touched a low price of $2.55.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Mobile Global Esports to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 11:30 AM Tuesday, September 13. Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams and players in India, today announced that David Pross, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Global Esports, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in New York City. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares are logging -87.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517614 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) recorded performance in the market was -76.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.21M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobile Global Esports Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGAM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Mobile Global Esports Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.59%. The shares increased approximately by -22.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.66% in the period of the last 30 days.