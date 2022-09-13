Market data suggests positive returns on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

At the end of the latest market close, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) was valued at $1.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.39. The stock current value is $1.39.Recently in News on September 8, 2022, Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel from September 12-14. You can read further details here

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) full year performance was -42.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares are logging -55.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 530941 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) recorded performance in the market was -43.03%, having the revenues showcasing 4.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.00M, as it employees total of 1536 workers.

The Analysts eye on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4066, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -7.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,783 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNCR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical rundown of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.59%, alongside a downfall of -42.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.91% during last recorded quarter.