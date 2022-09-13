Here is why Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.59%

At the end of the latest market close, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) was valued at $28.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.25 while reaching the peak value of $28.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.10. The stock current value is $29.30.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, Crestwood Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Units and Concurrent Common Unit Repurchase. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain subsidiaries of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) (f/k/a Oasis Petroleum Inc.) (the “Selling Unitholders”) of an aggregate of 11,400,000 common units representing limited partner interests of Crestwood resulting in total gross proceeds to the Selling Unitholders of approximately $306.7 million (the “Public Offering”). The Selling Unitholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Crestwood is not offering any of its common units in the Public Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Public Offering. You can read further details here

Crestwood Equity Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.96 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $22.88 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) full year performance was 4.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are logging -11.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.88 and $32.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2143436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) recorded performance in the market was 3.73%, having the revenues showcasing 0.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.07B, as it employees total of 645 workers.

The Analysts eye on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Crestwood Equity Partners LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.89. In a similar fashion, Crestwood Equity Partners LP posted a movement of -8.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 563,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEQP is recording 2.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.24.

Technical rundown of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.48%, alongside a boost of 4.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.77% during last recorded quarter.