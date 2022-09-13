Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Ready for an explosive trading day

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is priced at $1.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.38. The stock touched a low price of $1.38.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX: GTE)(LSE: GTE), today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) for its shares of common stock (the “Shares”). As of August 22, 2022, there were 368,871,685 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 360,339,690 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 36,033,969 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading platforms in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, for a one year period commencing on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2023. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 514,658 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 2,058,635, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX’s acceptance of the notice of the Bid. Gran Tierra may effect repurchases from time to time in the open market; provided that the aggregate purchase price under the Bid shall not exceed USD$37.5 million without further consideration of and approval by Gran Tierra’s board of directors. You can read further details here

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1499 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.7570 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) full year performance was 149.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are logging -34.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8287631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) recorded performance in the market was 85.26%, having the revenues showcasing -23.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 631.03M, as it employees total of 319 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4094, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -17.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,018,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTE is recording 1.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Technical breakdown of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.76%, alongside a boost of 149.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.78% during last recorded quarter.