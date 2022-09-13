Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). It is currently valued at $32.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $35.45, after setting-off with the price of $34.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $34.34.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN), announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders that are affiliates of Roark Capital Management, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Driven Brands is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. You can read further details here

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.45 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $24.62 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) full year performance was 10.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.62 and $35.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2611213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) recorded performance in the market was 2.14%, having the revenues showcasing 20.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.58B, as it employees total of 9900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.19, with a change in the price was noted +5.42. In a similar fashion, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +19.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 464,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRVN is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Driven Brands Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.72%, alongside a boost of 10.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.07% during last recorded quarter.