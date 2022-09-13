Do Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) beta value of 0.96 signposts another twist?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is priced at $17.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.40 and reached a high price of $18.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.42. The stock touched a low price of $18.34.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Philips Foundation and RAD-AID International embark on a multi-year cross-continental partnership to increase access to ultrasound services for 50 million people in low- and middle-income countries. September 13, 2022. You can read further details here

Koninklijke Philips N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.77 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $16.13 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) full year performance was -60.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares are logging -62.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.13 and $48.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1865741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) recorded performance in the market was -50.01%, having the revenues showcasing -20.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.11B, as it employees total of 78831 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.95, with a change in the price was noted -11.98. In a similar fashion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. posted a movement of -40.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,057,806 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHG is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Koninklijke Philips N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.29%, alongside a downfall of -60.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.81% during last recorded quarter.