DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) was valued at $22.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.20 while reaching the peak value of $22.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.82. The stock current value is $18.91.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, DICE Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights. Completed enrollment in Phase 1 clinical trial of lead oral IL-17 antagonist DC-806; topline proof-of-concept data in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients expected in 2H 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -53.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.64 and $40.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2308719 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) recorded performance in the market was -25.29%, having the revenues showcasing 31.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 704.78M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DICE Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.37, with a change in the price was noted -2.24. In a similar fashion, DICE Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -10.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 412,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DICE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Raw Stochastic average of DICE Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DICE Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.29%. The shares increased approximately by 4.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.96% during last recorded quarter.