Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), which is $13.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.095 after opening rate of $12.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.62 before closing at $12.87.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Credo Targets Hyperscale Data Centers and 5G Networks with New Optical DSPs. New Seagull DSPs Deliver High Performance and Low Power with Integrated DML Drivers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares are logging -23.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.61 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) recorded performance in the market was 10.47%, having the revenues showcasing 3.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.89B, as it employees total of 382 workers.

Analysts verdict on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.43, with a change in the price was noted +2.03. In a similar fashion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd posted a movement of +17.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 857,872 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.47%. The shares increased approximately by -0.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.54% during last recorded quarter.