Buying a Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), which is $16.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.725 after opening rate of $14.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.52 before closing at $14.09.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Aehr Receives Wafer Level Burn-in System Order from New Major Supplier of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a purchase order from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPakTM Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to be used for qualification of Aehr’s wafer level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets. This company is a major supplier of silicon carbide devices serving several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry. This order has acceptance criteria including demonstrating certain new enhancements and functionality criteria offered by Aehr and stipulated under a corresponding evaluation and acceptance agreement. Upon successful completion of the specified criteria, final acceptance of the purchase order is met, and title transfer and invoicing will be completed. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.71 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 39.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -40.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1904752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was -41.73%, having the revenues showcasing 68.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 377.61M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.62, with a change in the price was noted +7.23. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of +81.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 799,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.45%, alongside a boost of 39.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.14% during last recorded quarter.