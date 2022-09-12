This is to seal it as Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are up 168.59% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) was valued at $2.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.25 while reaching the peak value of $2.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.22. The stock current value is $2.42.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Sonder to Participate at Upcoming Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference. Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, will participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference. Sanjay Banker, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors. You can read further details here

Sonder Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.88 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) full year performance was -75.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonder Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $10.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) recorded performance in the market was -75.73%, having the revenues showcasing 35.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 480.61M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonder Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.05, with a change in the price was noted -2.32. In a similar fashion, Sonder Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -48.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,361,992 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOND is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sonder Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.41%, alongside a downfall of -75.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.96% during last recorded quarter.