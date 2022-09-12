The countdown is on: HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

For the readers interested in the stock health of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE). It is currently valued at $1.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.56, after setting-off with the price of $1.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.37.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, HyreCar Announces $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit From a Premier Global Investment Bank and Medalist Partners; Anticipates Significant Fleet Growth. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the leader in carsharing for rideshare and food/beverage delivery, announced today an agreement with a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners for a $100 million warehousing line of credit. The global investment bank will provide primary financing with Medalist Partners providing $20 million of additional financing. Under the agreement, HyreCar’s fleet operator partner, AmeriDrive Holdings, LLC, will use this facility to purchase vehicles for exclusive listing on the HyreCar platform through a bankruptcy-remote joint venture. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5599 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was -89.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -89.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $12.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8423260 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was -72.19%, having the revenues showcasing 5.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.10M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0048, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of -17.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,655,487 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.03%, alongside a downfall of -89.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.65% during last recorded quarter.